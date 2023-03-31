Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
It marks a 6.8 per cent boost from the current rate of $15.50 an hour, an increase tied to inflation.
The government says the increase means someone making minimum wage and working 40 hours per week would see their pay increase by nearly $2,200 per year.
Labour advocates and opposition critics have said Ontario should introduce a $20 minimum wage.
The Ontario Living Wage Network says a living wage in many parts of the province would be $19, but in the Greater Toronto Area it is over $23.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the increase on Oct. 1 will go a long way toward helping people with the cost of living.
