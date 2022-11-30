Ontario minister denies claims that he tipped off developers about Greenbelt changes

Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark offered an emphatic denial today to allegations that he tipped off developers ahead of announcing changes to the Greenbelt.

The denial comes after Clark refused to be explicit a day earlier, when answering similar questions in the legislature and from reporters.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner asked the integrity commissioner earlier this week to investigate whether Clark or Premier Doug Ford broke ethics rules around making a public policy decision to further someone's private interests.

Clark announced earlier this month that he is proposing to remove land from 15 different areas of the Greenbelt, while adding acres elsewhere so that 50,000 homes can be built -- despite previous promises from Ford and Clark that they wouldn't touch the Greenbelt.

Media reports have suggested that some prominent developers who areProgressive Conservative donors bought Greenbelt land in the past few years despite it being undevelopable at the time, with one purchase happening as recently as September.

Clark says today during question period that he looks forward to being vindicated by the integrity commissioner and looks forward to an apology from the NDP, who have charged that the optics are ``fishy.''