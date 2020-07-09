iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario Ministry of Health confirm 170 new cases of COVID-19

iStock-1208595556

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 86 of the new cases are in Windsor-Essex as targeted testing of temporary workers on farms to contain outbreaks has continued.

30 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases.

26,326 tests for the virus were processed in the last day.

 

Latest Audio