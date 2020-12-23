Ontario Ministry of Health confirm 2,408 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 2,408 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 629 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 234 in Windsor-Essex County, 190 in York Region and 150 in Hamilton.
2,243 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 41 more COVID-19 related deaths.
-
-
-
Niagara Regional Police Plan For New Year's EveNew Year's Eve celebrations are going to look a lot different this year with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Matt talks to NRP Constable Phil Gavin.