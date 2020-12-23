iHeartRadio
Ontario Ministry of Health confirm 2,408 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 2,408 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 629 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 234 in Windsor-Essex County, 190 in York Region and 150 in Hamilton.

2,243 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 41 more COVID-19 related deaths.

