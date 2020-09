Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 251 new cases of COVID-19.

24 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 14 reporting no new cases.

Toronto is reporting 73 new cases, with 51 in Ottawa and 42 in Peel.

27,664 tests for the virus were processed in the last day.

In Ontario, 47 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 19 in ICU, and 11 in ICU on ventilators.