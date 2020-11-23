Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 1,589 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,589 new cases of COVID-19.
535 of the new cases are in Peel, 336 are in Toronto, and 205 are in York Region.
1,484 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 19 more COVID-19 related deaths.
37,471 tests were completed in the last day, with 18,394 still under investigation.
