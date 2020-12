Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,676 new cases of COVID-19.

588 of the new cases are in Toronto, 349 are in Peel, and 141 in York Region.

1,549 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 10 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, 794 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 219 in ICU, and 132 in ICU on a ventilator.