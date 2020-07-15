iHeartRadio
Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 102 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19.

That is the lowest number of new cases since March 25th.

31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases.

135 more cases have been resolved, meaning there are 33 less active cases in the province.

Today's report also shows nine more patients have died.

 

