Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 102 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19.
That is the lowest number of new cases since March 25th.
31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases.
135 more cases have been resolved, meaning there are 33 less active cases in the province.
Today's report also shows nine more patients have died.
Nicole Fabbro, Director of Project Management for Ontario Power Generation's South-Central OperationsNicole Fabbro Director of Project Management for Ontario Power Generation's South-central Operations says they've seen a sharp increase in the last 30 days of jet skiers going past the markers adding the operators are not only putting their own lives at risk, but those of emergency crews that may have to perform a rescue.
-
Betty Disero Lord Mayor of Niagara on the LakeNiagara-on-the-Lake has become the second Niagara municipality to pass a by-law making face mask mandatory for indoor spaces.