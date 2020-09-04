Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 148 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 148 new cases of COVID-19.

Peel is reporting 72 new cases, with 41 in Toronto and 13 in Ottawa.

Every other public health unit is reporting five or fewer cases, with 12 units reporting no new cases.

66 patients are hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, with 13 in ICU, and 8 in ICU on ventilators.

28,591 tests for the virus were processed in the last day.