Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 149 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19.
28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases.
Toronto is reporting 50 cases, with 41 in Peel, and 16 in Ottawa.
17,605 tests were completed in the last day.
