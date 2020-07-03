Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 165 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 165 more cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 31 of the province’s 34 public health units—every unit except Toronto, Peel and York—are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all.

Only two deaths were reported today, the lowest daily death toll since March 25th.

One of the two deaths reported today is classified as a health care worker, bringing the total number of healthcare worker deaths to seven.

24,194 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.