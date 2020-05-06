Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 412 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19.

The province has had a total of 18,722 cases of the virus to date.

A total of 1,429 people with the virus have died, and 13,222 cases have recovered.

Since the previous report, 12,961 tests were completed.

365,675 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far.

