Ontario Ministry of Health confirms 412 more cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19.
The province has had a total of 18,722 cases of the virus to date.
A total of 1,429 people with the virus have died, and 13,222 cases have recovered.
Since the previous report, 12,961 tests were completed.
365,675 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far.
See today's report below, followed by yesterday's.
