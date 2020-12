Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,707 new cases of COVID-19.

727 of the new cases are in Toronto, 373 are in Peel, and 168 are in York Region.

1,373 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been seven more COVID-19 related deaths.

645 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 185 in ICU, and 112 in ICU on a ventilator.