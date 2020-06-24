Ontario Ministry of Health reports 163 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 163 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry is also reporting 229 more people have recovered, and 12 more people have died.

Yesterday's report showed just over 16,000 tests for the virus had been done in the last day.

Today, it says 23,207 tests have been done, with 21,398 still under investigation.

Currently, 278 people in Ontario are hospitalized with COVID-19.

See today's data below.