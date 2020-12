Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County.

1,654 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 17 more COVID-19 related deaths.

54,505 tests were completed in the last day, with 39,106 still under investigation.