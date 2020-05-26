Ontario Ministry of Health reports 287 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 287 more cases of COVID-19.

That's the lowest single day increase in nearly two months.

This also marks the first time in five days there have been less than 400 new cases of the virus.

However, only 9,875 tests were completed since the previous report, with 6,961 still under investigation.

Ontario has the capacity to complete more than 20,000 tests for COVID-19 a day.

In total, Ontario has had 26,191 cases of COVID-19.

Of those 26,191 cases, 19,958 patients have recovered and 2,123 patients have died.

1,335 of those deaths were residents of long-term care homes.

See today's full report below, followed by yesterday's.

