Ontario Minor Hockey suspends hockey season ‘indefinitely’

Hockey parents are learning that their kids will be off the ice for awhile.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association announced tonight that all hockey activities are to be suspended immediately.

"We will be proactive in informing our constituents on all upcoming protocols and required actions as they become available.”

Some teams are involved in playoff and championship series at this time of year, and tryouts start in about a month.

The Niagara IceDogs season is suspended following a decision from Hockey Canada, and the NHL season has also been halted in an effort to slow the spread of coronaviris.