Ontario Minor Hockey suspends hockey season ‘indefinitely’
Hockey parents are learning that their kids will be off the ice for awhile.
The Ontario Minor Hockey Association announced tonight that all hockey activities are to be suspended immediately.
"We will be proactive in informing our constituents on all upcoming protocols and required actions as they become available.”
Some teams are involved in playoff and championship series at this time of year, and tryouts start in about a month.
The Niagara IceDogs season is suspended following a decision from Hockey Canada, and the NHL season has also been halted in an effort to slow the spread of coronaviris.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.