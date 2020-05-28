Ontario MOH not in favour of regionally based COVID-19 reopenings

A new analysis providing a glimpse of where the hotspots for COVID-19 are in the province.

The CBC says figures show the virus is primarily a Toronto area problem right now.

A look at the data finds that three quarters of cases in Ontario are in Toronto, Peel, Halton, York and Durham.

The GTA accounts for roughly 76 percent of the cases recorded in May.

The numbers may put more pressure on the Premier to start opening up the province on a regional basis.

For example, Niagara Public Health reported no new cases yesterday.

But that's not the approach favoured by Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

He tells the CBC, if hairstylists open in one area, then everybody just drives over, gets their hair done and brings infections with them.

