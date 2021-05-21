Ontario moves ahead with second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ontario will move forward with second dose adminsitration of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Willaims confirmed doses will be offered to people who already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The rollout will start with people who recieved the first dose of AstraZeneca between March 10th - March 19th, who may opt for an earlier dose interval of 10 weeks instead of the recommended 12 week interval.

The decision to offer the earlier second doses comes to ensure vaccines do not go to waste.

Experts insist the reduced timeline is still safe and provides effective protection against COVID-19.

Doses will be offered to other people who received an AstraZeneca dose on the regular, 12 week schedule.

The province initially paused use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to extremely rare instances of blood clots following vaccination.

Data from the UK shows a much-reduced risk of blood clots in second doses, approximately one in 60,000.

Nearly one million Ontarians aged 40 and over have received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose.