Ontario moves to break up Peel Region, actual mechanics to be determined later

Ontario has introduced a bill to break up Peel Region as of Jan. 1, 2025, though the mechanics of removing the upper-tier level of government are set to be sorted out later.

Peel Region includes Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon and the dissolution of the regional government would create standalone cities, though a panel set to be established by the province could make other recommendations for Caledon.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark plans to appoint a transition board with up to five members, who will make recommendations to government on finances, dividing up regional services, and staffing.

Peel Region is responsible for services such as police, paramedics, health programs and recycling in the municipalities.

The mayors of both Mississauga and Brampton have said they believe their taxpayers have funded growth or infrastructure in the other municipality, and a battle over finances in the separation is likely.

Government officials say a second piece of legislation is set to be introduced in the fall of 2024 to address any outstanding restructuring matters for the region west of Toronto.

