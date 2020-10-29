Ontario moving away from worst-case scenario in COVID pandemic

Slower, more positive, and moving away from the worst-case scenario.

That's how Ontario health officials are describing the latest COVID-19 modelling.

Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown says current projections are showing slower growth, comparing the province to the situation in Michigan.

He says at this rate we can keep daily COVID case numbers steady at between 800 to 1200.

Dr. Brown says the average age of infection has risen to 40 and that's a warning signal that the virus is moving into an older age population.

He says 'super spreader' events are a threat to increase cases drastically.

Ontario is seeing a sharper growth increase in cases in long-term care homes, saying more seniors are falling victim to the virus.

Ontario is reporting 934 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Niagara is reporting 14 new cases.