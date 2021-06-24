Ontario moving into Step Two of Reopening Plan June 30th

Ontario is officially moving into Step Two of the Reopening Plan on June 30th.

Under Step Two outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 25 people, indoor social gatherings can include up to 5 people, essential retail can open to 50 percent capacity, while non-essential retail expands to 25 percent capacity.

People eager to get a hair cut will be able to do so as personal care services can resume as long as face coverings are worn at all times.

Outdoor dining also expands up to 6 people per table with exceptions for larger households.

For sports fans, outdoor sports without contact can resume, outdoor sports facilities reopen to 25 percent capacity, and horse racing and motor speedways can welcome back spectators up to 25 percent capacity.

Outdoor concert venues, theatres, and cinemas can also reopen to 25 percent capacity.

Religious services can be held indoors with up to 25 percent capacity.

The vaccination threshold to enter into Stage Two was set at 70 percent of Ontario adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20 percent with both doses. Over 76 percent of adults now have at least one dose and 29 percent have received a second.

Although the province has currently surpassed the Step Three vaccination targets, provincial officials say Ontario may remain in Step Two for 21 days to allow the most recent vaccinations to reach full effectiveness and evaluate the impacts of loosening current restrictions.

Under Step Two: