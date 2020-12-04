Ontario Moving Three Regions to New Levels in COVID-19 Response Framework

Ontario is moving three regions to new levels in province's COVID-19 response framework.

Niagara will remain in the Orange Restrict.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit and Thunder Bay District Health Unit move into Orange with Niagara.

Province is also moving the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit into the Yellow-Protect level.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the last week has show the trends in key public health indicators are continuing to go in the wrong direction in those regions and as a result the change in level.

Elliott says all other public health regions will remain at their current level.

Speaking to CKTB, Elliott says she's concerned that all the vaccine talk is causing people to be lax in their safety protocols.

"There is still a pressing need for people to continue to follow those public health measures. Please don't be lax about , please continue to follow them, it's so important to curb community transmission."

She added, while vaccines could start arriving in the new year, the level of herd immunity needed to stop transmission of the virus is a long ways off.

