Ontario MP elected as Speaker of the House as 43rd session of Parliament gets underway

Ontario Liberal M-P Anthony Rota has been elected Speaker of the House of Commons, as the 43rd session of Parliament gets underway today.

Rota beat out fellow Liberal Geoff Regan who held the job last session.

Conservative M-Ps Bruce Stanton and Joel Godin and New Democrat Carol Hughes, were also in the running.

Rota's job is likely to be a tough one now that the Liberals have been reduced to a minority.

A speech from the throne will be delivered this afternoon that aims to find common ground with the opposition parties.