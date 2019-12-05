Ontario MP elected as Speaker of the House as 43rd session of Parliament gets underway
Ontario Liberal M-P Anthony Rota has been elected Speaker of the House of Commons, as the 43rd session of Parliament gets underway today.
Rota beat out fellow Liberal Geoff Regan who held the job last session.
Conservative M-Ps Bruce Stanton and Joel Godin and New Democrat Carol Hughes, were also in the running.
Rota's job is likely to be a tough one now that the Liberals have been reduced to a minority.
A speech from the throne will be delivered this afternoon that aims to find common ground with the opposition parties.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.