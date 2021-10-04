Ontario MPP stripped of role after misrepresenting her COVID vaccination status
Lindsey Park, one of Premier Doug Ford's caucus members, has been stripped of her parliamentary assistant role for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.
Park is an MPP representing Durham, ON.
She is staying in caucus though, with a medical exemption, and Government House Leader Paul Calandra says while he had been under the impression until recently that she was vaccinated, she remains an ``important member of the team.''
"It wasn't communicated in the proper fashion to us, and as a result she has lost her position as a parliamentary assistant."
Calandra says the government was under the impression that Park planned to get immunized when she instead sought a medical exemption.
