Ontario must cut COVID-19 cases to 1,000 daily to lift lockdowns: Williams

Ontario's top doctor says the province must cut its daily COVID-19 case counts to below 1,000 before lockdown measures can be lifted.

Dr. David Williams called the goal ``achievable'' and said the last time the province saw similar daily case counts was late October.

Williams says he would also like to see the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units drop to 150.

The province reported today that 395 people were in hospital intensive care units across Ontario.

Williams says the province's daily case rates appear to have plateaued and may have begun to drop.

He attributes the change to a provincewide lockdown which came into effect on Boxing Day.

Ontario reported 2578 new cases of COVID today.