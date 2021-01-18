Ontario must cut COVID-19 cases to 1,000 daily to lift lockdowns: Williams
Ontario's top doctor says the province must cut its daily COVID-19 case counts to below 1,000 before lockdown measures can be lifted.
Dr. David Williams called the goal ``achievable'' and said the last time the province saw similar daily case counts was late October.
Williams says he would also like to see the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units drop to 150.
The province reported today that 395 people were in hospital intensive care units across Ontario.
Williams says the province's daily case rates appear to have plateaued and may have begun to drop.
He attributes the change to a provincewide lockdown which came into effect on Boxing Day.
Ontario reported 2578 new cases of COVID today.
-
Salem Chapel Receiving $100 Thousand Dollars in Federal FundingMatt Holmes Speaks with Rochelle Bush - Trustee and Church Historian at the British Methodist Episcopal Church, Salem Chapel regarding Federal funding announcement for Salem Chapel
-
UPDATE Expropriation of Land in Welland PetitionMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding expropriation of land in Welland petition
-
Garden City Productions - will live theater survive the pandemic?Tim talks to Jean Wesley, Public Relations for Garden City Productions about how live theater is struggling during the pandemic You can help here https://gcp.ca/