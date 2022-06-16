Ontario NDP expected to pick Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The Ontario NDP's provincial council is set to meet later this month to vote on an interim leader, expected to be Peter Tabuns, a longtime New Democrat.

The party's top job became available after Andrea Horwath announced on election night that she was resigning.

Party sources say the caucus recommended Tabuns, who has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and who has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

The party's provincial council is set to vote on the recommendation June 28.

Horwath led the NDP since 2009, and saw the party rise from third party to Official Opposition status in 2018 with 40 seats, but while the New Democrats remain in Opposition after this election, their seat count is diminished to 31.

The party has not yet set rules or a date for a leadership race.