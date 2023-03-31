Ontario NDP Leader holds townhall in Niagara to talk about the Greenbelt
The leader of the Ontario NDP will be in Beamsville this evening to talk about the Greenbelt.
Marit Stiles will be joined by Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates and Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch at a town hall to discuss protecting the Greenbelt.
The town hall is set for the Fleming Memorial Arena this evening at 6 p.m.
Then, we're off to #Niagara for another Protecting the Greenbelt Town Hall on Friday, March 31 from 6-8 pm in Beamsville.— Marit Stiles (@maritstiles) March 27, 2023
Together, we can protect its farmland, ecologically-significant lands, and delicate watersheds.
RSVP: https://t.co/2qOBSqA84G #HandsOffTheGreenbelt #onpoli pic.twitter.com/SzicUU2PKF
