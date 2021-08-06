Ontario NDP Leader wants vaccine certificate or passport program in place

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the province should have a certificate or vaccine program in place.

Horwath joining CKTB's Tom McConnell today saying proof of vaccine will help businesses make their clients feel safer.

She says the Doug Ford government has a plan already in place, and it's just sitting on it.

Premier Ford has said he will not implement a vaccine passport program.

Horwath says the Ontario Science Table also recommends the program.

Quebec came out this week saying it would give vaccinated residents proof, but details have not been announced.