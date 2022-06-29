Ontario NDP names longtime Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as interim leader

Ontario's NDP has Peter Tabuns as its interim leader.

Tabuns, a longtime Toronto caucus member, says he appreciates members' confidence and he will fight for Ontario. residents.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

He replaces Andrea Horwath after she announced on election night that she would step down.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says he is interested in running for the leadership of the party, once details are out on the race.