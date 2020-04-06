Ontario NDP propose plan to 'Save Main Street'

Calling it the Save Main Street Plan, the province's New Democratic Party urging the Ford government to help businesses and charities keep their heads above water.

NDP leader Andrea Horvath says while the federal wage subsidy program is a welcome relief, it still leaves small operations unable to pay the rent and bills without sinking into debt.

She is recommending several options to help small and medium sized businesses, charities and non-profits including a rent subsidy up to $10,000 for three months, a freeze on utility payments, money to buy laptops and software for staff, and an auto insurance grace period for taxis and car sharing drivers.

Horvath says the cost of the Save Main Street plan is estimated to range from $850 million to $1.15 billion.