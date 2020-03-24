Ontario NDP wants immediate help for people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19

When the Ford government delivers its financial statement tomorrow, the NDP is calling for an emergency infusion of cash to help Ontarians weather the COVID-19 crisis.

NDP Leader Andrea Horvath wants the government to send households experiencing unemployment or lost income an immediate cheque for $2,000.

She says the payment would bridge the weeks long wait for federal support payments and would help top up the Employment Insurance and Emergency Care Benefit payments.

The opposition leader noting “We need to help people before rent is due, before the cupboards are empty.”

She is also calling for a $1 billion in surge funding for hospitals, and 100 percent provincial funding for Public Health Units.

