Ontario not doing enough to verify disability payment eligibility: auditor
Ontario's auditor general says the Progressive Conservative government isn't doing enough to verify that people receiving disability benefits are actually eligible.
In her annual report, Bonnie Lysyk says that over the past four years, the government conducted fewer than two per cent of the eligibility reviews that its own directives say it should.
Lysyk says that in the past 10 years, the number of disability payment recipients has increased by 50 per cent, while the province's population has grown by only 12 per cent.
The auditor found that 80 per cent of approved applications are set as ``disabled for life,'' after no date was set for a future medical review.
Ontario's social services minister says the province is working on better ways to confirm eligibility for disability support payments.
Todd Smith says his ministry is also acting on the auditor's recommendations by developing smarter ways to identify and prioritize cases for review.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.