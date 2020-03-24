Ontario now has 588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including another death

Ontario now has 588 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Earlier today Niagara Region Public Health revealed 3 new confirmed cases in our area including a woman in her 20s who had travelled to the US, a man in his 40s who had also travelled to the States, and a man in his 60s who had returned from the Philippines.

Health officials from Durham have confirmed another death related to COVID-19. The man was in his 90s.

Today’s update also includes two people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19: a man in his 80s from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and a man in his 60s from the Waterloo Region.

Seven cases have been linked to travel in the USA so far.

However, once again dozens of cases lack any real information, merely listed as ‘pending.’