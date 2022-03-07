Ontario nurses can receive a $5000 bonus from government

Nurses in Ontario can receive up to $5000 from the government.

The Ontario government says it is investing $763 million to provide Ontario’s nurses with a lump sum retention incentive of up to $5,000 per person saying it will help retain nurses.

Nurses eligible to receive the payment include nurses in hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, home and community care, primary care, mental health and addictions, emergency services, and corrections, as well as range of other community based and developmental services including youth justice.

Nurses in a management or supervisory role who were redeployed to a direct patient care role will qualify.

To receive the first payment, nurses must be employed as of March 31 and to receive the second payment nurses must be employed on September 1.

"Nurses give residents the care they need everyday and the need for more nurses in the long-term care sector has never been greater. This payment will help stabilize and retain nurses in long-term care, and support our government’s Canada-leading commitment to ensure residents receive, on average, four hours of direct care per day." Paul Calandra Minister of Long-Term Care