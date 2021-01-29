Ontario nurses hosting 'Blue Ribbon Movement' Monday as frustration grows

Get ready to see lots of blue ribbons on Monday, as Ontario's nurses express frustration over unpaid isolations, and access to PPE.

On Monday, Feb. 1st. nurses across Niagara and the province are hosting a social media day of action called the “Blue Ribbon Movement.”

"They’re fighting for paid isolation pay and equitable access to PPE. Right now, nurses shouldn't have to fight for compensation related to workplace COVID-19 exposures, or equitable access to PPE. We need the government to hear us and make change."

The participating nurses are asking residents to support them by putting a royal blue ribbon on their vehicle antenna, and to share the message on social media.