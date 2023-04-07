Ontario nurses say BC plan for minimum nurse-to-patient ratios may bring similar measures to Ontario

Nurses in Ontario and British Columbia say the western province's plan to set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios could help burnt-out nurses elsewhere in Canada by ramping up pressure on more provinces to adopt similar measures.



Angela Preocanin (PREE'-oh-can-un) was among dozens of rain-soaked nurses protesting in Toronto this week against unsafe conditions, and she says Ontario may lose nurses to B-C.



British Columbia has outlined a plan to become the first province to adopt minimum nurse-to-patient ratios to retain and recruit nurses, backed by750-million dollars in funding over three years.



Preocanin says that ``great win'' for B-C nurses may influence demands by Ontario counterparts seeking better working conditions as contract talks head to arbitration next month.



Jim Gould, interim C-E-O of the B-C Nurses' Union, says he's concerned other provinces are also competing for nurses but says the best approach would be for all jurisdictions to implement nurse-to-patient ratios.



The proposed ratios in hospitals would be set at one-to-one for critical-care patients on ventilators, one-to-two for unventilated critical-care patients or those needing high-dependency mental-health care and one-to-five for rehabilitative care.