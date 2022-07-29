Ontario nursing organizations say they want to see licenses fast-tracked internationally educated

Ontario nursing organizations say they want to see licenses fast-tracked for internationally educated nurses as hospitals across the province struggle with staffing shortages.

The calls have become more urgent after several hospitals have been forced to temporarily close their ERs that don't have enough nurses to keep them open.

The College of Nurses of Ontario says it's looking to streamline its application process.

The college says it has already processed four-thousand applications by the end of June, more than double by that time last year.