Ontario offering incentives for new PSWs to work in retirement homes

Ontario has launched an incentive program aimed at recruiting and retaining staff in retirement homes.



The province says the new program will be managed by the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario.



It says the two-year funding will provide new and recently hired personal support workers and nurses with financial incentives to work in retirement homes.



PSWs will receive an incentive of $5,000 for a minimum of six months and nurses will receive $10,000 for one year.