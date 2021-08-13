Ontario offering incentives for new PSWs to work in retirement homes
Ontario has launched an incentive program aimed at recruiting and retaining staff in retirement homes.
The province says the new program will be managed by the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario.
It says the two-year funding will provide new and recently hired personal support workers and nurses with financial incentives to work in retirement homes.
PSWs will receive an incentive of $5,000 for a minimum of six months and nurses will receive $10,000 for one year.
-
ROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi, Madi Fuller and Steph VivierROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi, Madi Fuller and Steph Vivier
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Free Guy (in theatres) *Respect (in theatres) *The Comeback Trail (PVOD)
-
Future of the Walker YMCA buildingTim talks to Steven Chuang CEO YMCA of Niagara on the future of the local building Help out by filling out a survey on how to best serve the needs of the community, post pandemic. YMCA of Niagara: Health, Fitness and Aquatics Community Interest Survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LJ953PK