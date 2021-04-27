Ontario offers to double federal sick pay benefit if Ottawa administers it

Ontario is offering to double a federal sick-leave benefit if Ottawa can administer the topped-up payment to workers in the province.

The provincial finance minister proposed the change in a letter to the federal government, saying the move would give $1,000 a week to eligible workers.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says it would be the fastest way to enhance sick leave for Ontario workers.

A spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will help when Ontario is ready to mandate a sick-leave program for provincially-regulated businesses.

The Ontario government has been heavily criticized for failing to bring a provincial sick-leave program during the pandemic, with experts saying it would help prevent workplace outbreaks of COVID-19.

The recent COVID-19 death of a 13-year-old Brampton, Ont., girl whose father is an essential worker has renewed calls for an Ontario sick-leave program.

