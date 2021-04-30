Ontario officials call for mandatory hotel quarantine for all travellers at popular border crossings

Ontario's Health Minister and Solicitor General are asking for mandatory three day hotel quarantines for all travellers at high traffic Canada-US border crossings, including Niagara.

In a letter to federal Public Safety Minster Bill Blair and federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones call for immediate action at the border.

They cite reports of people flying into US airports, such as Buffalo, and then getting a taxi or car service to transport them over the border, thereby circumventing the requirement for people flying into the country to quarantine at a hotel for three days.

Elliott and Jones want the federal government to close the loophole and require all travellers arriving in Niagara, Windsor, Sarnia, and Brockville quarantine at a federally approved hotel.

The pair state the loophole is a significant threat to the health and well-being of the province as over 150,000 people, not including essential commercial truck drivers, have crossed Canada's borders in the past two weeks.