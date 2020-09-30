Ontario officials confirm five student cases of COVID-19 linked to Niagara schools

For the first time since Mary Ward elementary school in Niagara Falls reported the region's first school related case of COVID-19, we are now getting a clearer picture of who has been infected.

The Ontario government's COVID-19 cases in schools and child care centres page is listing five student cases of the coronavirus in Niagara.

Those cases are at five different schools including Sir Winston Churchill Secondary, Canadian Martyrs Elementary, Holy Cross Secondary, all in St. Catharines, as well as St. Vincent de Paul in Niagara Falls and Sacré-Cœur in Welland.

There are six other cases involving staff members, three at Eastdale Secondary in Welland, and one each at Ferndale and William Hamilton Merritt elementary schools in St. Catharines and the first reported case at Mary Ward.

Neither the DSBN nor Niagara Catholic will specify whether a reported case involves a student or a staff member.