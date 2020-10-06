Ontario officials implement restrictions at Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa LTC facilities

The Ontario government is taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in some of the hardest hit areas.

General visitors will not be allowed in long term care homes in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa as of tomorrow.

Only essential visitors, including one caregiver per resident, will be allowed.

COVID-19 screening protocols are still in place at all long-term care facilities.

Government officials warn the restrictions may be expanded as needed.