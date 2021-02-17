Ontario officials report 847 new cases of COVID-19, data issues continue at Toronto Public Health

Ontario health officials are confirming 847 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 257 cases are from Toronto, 170 are in Peel, and 131 are in York.

Today's update also includes 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Officials continue to say the numbers are being impacted by data issues at Toronto Public Health.

There are currently 719 people being treated in hospital, 298 in the ICU, and 211 on ventilators.