Ontario officials report 847 new cases of COVID-19, data issues continue at Toronto Public Health
Ontario health officials are confirming 847 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 257 cases are from Toronto, 170 are in Peel, and 131 are in York.
Today's update also includes 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
Officials continue to say the numbers are being impacted by data issues at Toronto Public Health.
There are currently 719 people being treated in hospital, 298 in the ICU, and 211 on ventilators.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred DaviesROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred Davies
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lockdown opponents call for arrest, assault and murder of Niagara’s medical officer of health. 'Oh, come on!' Comedian Mike Ward's lawyer provokes outburst from Supreme Court justices.
-
Problems with medical pot grow ops in Port Colborne - MayorPort Colborne Mayor Bill Steele is concerned some medical marijuana operations are not what they claim to be.