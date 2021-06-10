Ontario officials to provide new COVID-19 projection data and update vaccination plan today

Ontario residents will get more details about the path forward later today as the province prepares to enter into the first stage of the reopening plan tomorrow.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Syliva Jones will be updating the COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.

Previously, government officials have used similar events to announce second dose appointments were opening to more residents.

Meanwhile, the latest COVID-19 projection numbers will also be coming out this morning.

New daily infections and hospitalizations have been declining in recent weeks as the province prepared to start the reopening plan.

However, health officials are still raising concerns with a new, more infectious virus variant.