Ontario Ombudsman looks back on 'a year like no other'

The Ontario Ombudsman is calling this 'a year like no other.'

Paul Dubé looked back on the 2019 - 2020 year in his latest annual report.

The Ombudsman's Office handled 26, 423 complaints during that time, including more than 800 complaints related to COVID-19.

At the start of this month, Dubé launched an investigation into the province's oversight of long-term care homes during the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, the office received 6,000 complaints regarding Ontario's correction facilities, a record high.

In late November of 2019, Dubé also released his report on the hiring of Niagara's former CAO, Carmen D'Angelo.

In the report entitled 'Inside Job,' Dubé stated "the regional municipality’s actions with respect to the CAO hiring process were unreasonable, unjust, and wrong."