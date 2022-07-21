Ontario opening pediatric vaccine bookings for children aged 6 months to 5 years on July 28

The Ontario government says parents and caregivers for children aged six months to four years will be able to book pediatric COVID-19 vaccines starting on Thursday next week.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, parents and caregivers of children aged six months to under five years will be able to book appointments for the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will also become eligible to schedule their second booster dose (fifth dose) if at least six months have passed since their first booster (fourth dose).

“The approval of a lower dose paediatric Moderna vaccine will give families the opportunity to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for the youngest members of their families,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Getting vaccinated remains the best defence against COVID-19 and I encourage parents with questions to reach out to their health care provider, the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre or the SickKids COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to make an informed choice for their family.”

Over the next several days, paediatric vaccines are being distributed across the province and will be available through public health unit clinics, as well as participating paediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies.

Starting July 28, appointments will be available through the COVID-19 vaccination portal and the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating primary care providers and paediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics.

Parents and caregivers with questions are encouraged to speak with their health care provider or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 to speak to a health specialist or visit COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to book a confidential phone appointment with a SickKids Registered Nurse.