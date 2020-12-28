Ontario opening Specialized Care Centre to care for temporarily relocated long-term residents

The Ontario government is opening a Specialized Care Centre to provide relief to long-term care residents in the GTA.

The Centre will care for people temporarily relocated as long-term care facilities continue to struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks.

It will provide surge capacity for facilities dealing with crowding, staff shortages, lack of supplies, or other outbreaks (such as influenza).

When the centre is complete it will offer 90 fully furnished spaces with access to therapy rooms, but only 30 spaces will be available when the centre initially opens.