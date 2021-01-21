Ontario opening two new COVID-19 isolation centres in Brampton and Oshawa this week

Ontario is opening a pair of new COVID-19 isolation centres this week to help people recover from the virus.

The centres will open in Brampton and Oshawa, while two similar facilities that opened in Toronto in the fall will receive additional beds.

The province says similar centres are also operating in Ottawa and Peel and Waterloo regions.

The centres are intended to help people who have contracted the novel coronavirus self-isolate and keep their families safe.

People staying in those centres are provided meals, security, transportation, and have access to health and social services.

The province says it will create up to 1,525 additional beds for safe isolation in the coming weeks.

