Ontario opens PCR COVID-19 testing to residents 18+

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says more people are now eligible for PCR testing for COVID-19.

Dr. Kieran Moore says anyone 18 and older qualifies for testing if it has been at least six months since their last COVID-19 shot or infection.

He says anyone 18 and older who is unvaccinated also qualifies for the testing.

Previously, the only people under 60 who were eligible were people who were immunocompromised or who had risk conditions and fewer than three vaccine doses.

PCR results take 1-2 days.